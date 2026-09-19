Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Sign in with Slack (OpenID Connect). 브라우저 편집 로그인에 사용합니다.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
meleeisdeveloping@gmail.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
yes
Vulnerability disclosure program URL
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Slack API 및 별도 Sign in with Slack(OpenID Connect), Google Cloud Run·Firestore·Cloud Tasks·Secret Manager·Cloud Logging, Cloudflare Pages를 사용합니다. 편집 로그인에는 Slack 계정만 필요하며 별도 Google 또는 Cloudflare 사용자 계정 연결은 필요하지 않습니다. 문서를 외부 LLM에 전송하는 기능은 없습니다.