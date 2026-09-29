Vybe gives your team AI coworkers who work where you already do: in Slack. Each AI coworker you create in Vybe gets its own managed app for Slack, with its own name and profile picture. It shows up in your workspace like a teammate, and you can work with it the way you work with anyone else:

• Send it a direct message to ask a question or hand it a piece of work

• @mention it in a channel it has joined to pull it into a conversation

• Reply in threads, and it follows along with the context of the discussion Your AI coworkers can turn scattered conversations and information into useful work. They can research a topic, put together a report, build an internal app, and automate recurring work across the tools you connect to Vybe. This app is what lets Vybe set up and manage those per-coworker managed apps for Slack. When you add a new AI coworker, Vybe creates its app, keeps its name and profile picture in sync, and updates its configuration as the coworker evolves. You don't have to create or maintain each app by hand. You stay in control:

• You choose which channels each AI coworker joins, and you can remove it from any channel at any time

• Each coworker only sees conversations in the channels, group messages and direct messages it's part of

• You can disconnect a coworker from Slack at any time from Vybe Good to know:

• Vybe's AI coworkers are powered by large language models (LLMs) and can generate inaccurate responses, summaries or other outputs. Review important work before you rely on it.

• A paid Slack plan is required to access your AI coworkers as AI agents in Slack's app container. Getting started takes a few minutes. Create an AI coworker in Vybe, connect it to Slack, and send it your first message.