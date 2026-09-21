Data deletion request procedure

When someone requests that Supersonik, Inc. delete their personal data, the procedure depends on our role. Where Supersonik acts as a data processor for a customer (for example, data about prospects who take part in demos), we forward the request to the customer promptly and do not respond without their written authorization, as set out in our Data Processing Addendum. We then assist the customer in fulfilling the request, including deleting the data from our systems and directing our sub-processors to do the same. Where Supersonik acts as data controller (for example, the account data of Slack users who connect their Supersonik account), users can request deletion by emailing dpo@supersonik.ai. We verify the requester's identity, delete their personal data from our systems and those of our sub-processors unless we are legally required to keep it, and confirm completion to the requester within the time limits set by applicable law, including GDPR. Uninstalling the app or disconnecting an account also removes the associated Slack tokens. Deletion follows a secure disposal process that makes the data irrecoverable. Requests are overseen by our Data Protection Officer.