Data retention policy
Supersonik, Inc. retains Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide the Services and for the term of the customer agreement, in accordance with our Data Processing Addendum and applicable laws, including GDPR and U.S. privacy laws. Session data (demo recordings, transcripts and analytics) is retained only for operational and performance reporting purposes. For the Slack app, Supersonik stores only the data needed to operate the integration: the connected workspace and user identifiers, OAuth tokens, and the demo links and notifications created by each rep. Supersonik does not use Customer Data to train or fine-tune AI models.
Data archiving and removal policy
Supersonik, Inc. deletes Customer Data at the end of the relevant analysis or contractual period, or upon termination of the agreement and the customer's reasonable request, in accordance with our Data Processing Addendum. Supersonik also directs its subprocessors to return or delete Customer Data, unless applicable law requires it to be kept. Deletion follows a secure disposal process that makes records irrecoverable. When a workspace uninstalls the Slack app or a user disconnects their account, the associated OAuth tokens are revoked and deleted. Customers can request deletion at any time by contacting dpo@supersonik.ai.
Data storage policy
Supersonik, Inc. stores Customer Data in AWS and Azure data centers located in the European Union or the United States, depending on customer configuration. No data is stored or accessed outside these regions. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2+ and at rest using AES-256, with encryption keys managed through AWS KMS. Access follows least-privilege principles, with VPC isolation, private subnets, and mandatory multi-factor authentication for all production systems. Security and data protection are overseen by our CTO and Data Protection Officer.
Data center location(s)
United States, France
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Third-party foundation models from OpenAI (GPT models), Anthropic (Claude models) and Google (Gemini models), accessed via their commercial APIs. Supersonik does not operate proprietary or fine-tuned models.
LLM retention settings
Supersonik, Inc. does not use LLMs to store Customer Data. Inputs sent to LLM providers are handled within the session scope and are not retained by Supersonik in the models. Outputs used for the service (such as demo transcripts and insights) are stored
LLM data tenancy policy
Supersonik, Inc. accesses third-party LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic and Google Gemini) through their commercial enterprise APIs, integrated through Supersonik's proprietary agentic layer. Customer Data sent to these models is processed within the scope of each
LLM data residency policy
Supersonik, Inc. stores Customer Data in AWS and Azure data centers located in the European Union or the United States, depending on customer configuration. Data sent to LLM providers is processed in the regions supported by each provider's API, and is tr