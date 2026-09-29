EveryoneSocial puts your company's approved content in Slack, so your people can share it to LinkedIn and X in a few clicks. • Share: start from approved copy, make it your own, and post as yourself.

• Schedule: pick a time, or take the one suggested for when your network is most active.

• Engage: react, comment, repost or send a company LinkedIn post to a teammate, right from the channel.

• Approve: moderators approve submissions or request changes without leaving Slack. EveryoneSocial admins choose which channels receive posts. Some features use AI to suggest share, comment and review copy. AI suggestions can be inaccurate, so you always see and can edit them before anything is posted, and admins can turn AI off.