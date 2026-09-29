Data retention policy
EveryoneSocial retains Customer Data for the length of the customer's contract. From Slack, we store only what delivery needs: the workspace and channel IDs an admin selects, Slack user IDs and work emails used to match people to their EveryoneSocial accounts, and the bot token, encrypted at rest.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer Data is completely deleted within 30 days of contract termination. When an admin clicks Disconnect under Connected apps in EveryoneSocial, the stored Slack bot token and workspace connection are deleted.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored encrypted at rest in AWS (us-east-1, United States), in databases accessible only to EveryoneSocial's production services.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (Sonnet, Haiku, Opus) by default; OpenAI GPT-4o / GPT-4.1 when a workspace admin selects OpenAI
LLM retention settings
Anthropic deletes API data within 30 days (longer only if flagged under its Usage Policy). OpenAI keeps abuse logs up to 30 days. Neither trains on API data. AI output we keep is Customer Data, deleted within 30 days of termination.
LLM data tenancy policy
We use the Anthropic and OpenAI commercial APIs, which are multi-tenant. Each request carries only the content needed for that task (e.g. the post being rephrased) and only the requesting customer's data.
LLM data residency policy
Customer Data, including any AI inputs and outputs we keep, is stored in AWS us-east-1 (United States). OpenAI processes API requests in the US. Anthropic stores API data in the US; inference may run in other regions.