"That $42.50 Uber ride just hit your card. I've drafted the expense the way you filed your last three Ubers: Travel, project Atlas, 'ride to client meeting'. Should I submit it?"

You need an Amex Expense account to use the Amex Expense app for Slack. This app uses large language models to generate responses, which may be inaccurate or incomplete.

It works around the clock in natural language, no keywords or prompting.It starts the moment you swipe: Amex Expense files the expense for you based on your past expenses, and only loops you in for what it can't infer, or the final submission.Amex Expense understands the way you expense, so the more you use it, the better it gets.A message lands right after a card swipe, with the new expense pre-filled and concrete proposals for whatever's left, so a singlefinishes the job.Every expense is validated against your company's policy first, and nothing is submitted without your say-so.Drop a photo or PDF into the DM and it's matched to the right expense automatically.Askto see your unsubmitted and sent-back expenses, and knock them out one by one.Ask what your company's expense policy allows before you spend, so you're never surprised when it's time to submit.