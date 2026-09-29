Spend less time switching apps and more time getting things done. Otto brings your email, calendar, notes, and tasks into a private Slack conversation. Ask naturally:

• “Which important emails have I missed today?”

• “Draft a reply to this email.”

• “What meetings do I have tomorrow?”

• “Add this to my to-do list.” Connect your email accounts, choose which ones Otto can access, and switch between them whenever you need. Get summaries, find messages, draft replies, and keep track of what needs your attention. You stay in control: choose your connected accounts and review requests to send emails or take other important actions. To get started, connect Slack from Otto’s Integrations settings and follow the linking steps. Type /otto help anytime for a quick guide. Requires an Otto account with an eligible paid plan. Otto uses AI models to answer questions and draft messages. AI answers can be wrong or incomplete, so please check anything important before you rely on it. Otto never sends email, deletes anything or changes your calendar until you approve that exact action in the Otto app.