Data retention policy
Otto stores private conversations with its Slack app to process requests and provide results. Conversation records and response-delivery records are scheduled for deletion after 30 days. Compact event and delivery receipts may be retained for 90 days for reliability and duplicate prevention. Account settings, connection details and separately saved work follow their own lifecycles and account-deletion policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Disconnecting Slack stops further access but does not immediately erase previously stored records. Temporary records are removed through scheduled cleanup. Users can request account deletion in Settings → Privacy & data; the account is deactivated and permanent deletion is scheduled after a 30-day restoration period. Messages already delivered to Slack remain subject to the workspace’s retention policies.
Data storage policy
Otto stores application data in Convex and runs its web application on Vercel. Data is transmitted over HTTPS and stored on managed infrastructure with encryption at rest. Slack credentials are encrypted and kept server-side. Access to conversations and connected email accounts is restricted to the authorized user. Relevant request content is sent to the selected AI service to generate responses.
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted using managed application hosting, database and backend services.
Data hosting company
Convex and Vercel
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Otto supports selectable models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Alibaba/Qwen, DeepSeek, Z.ai, Moonshot AI, Meta, and Grok. Model availability depends on the user’s plan and the model catalog. Requests are routed via Vercel AI Gateway or OpenRouter.
LLM retention settings
Retention of prompts and responses by AI providers depends on the selected provider and the applicable routing settings and agreements. Otto’s own storage of conversation records is separate and follows its published retention policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Shared cloud infrastructure with account-scoped access. AI runs through third-party providers; no dedicated instance per customer.
LLM data residency policy
Processing locations vary by model and provider. Otto does not guarantee storage or processing in a single country.