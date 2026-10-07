Amazon CloudWatch - CA (Central)

Amazon CloudWatch Omni is an AI-powered observability experience in Amazon CloudWatch, purpose-built for monitoring your applications and your AI agents in one place. It correlates your logs, metrics, and traces so you can follow a problem from a service map into its traces and on into the logs behind it — or debug an AI agent's decisions step by step. This integration brings CloudWatch into the channels where your team already responds to issues. Connect your CloudWatch Omni space to Slack to investigate incidents by talking to the CloudWatch agent, and to receive alert notifications — all without leaving Slack. :mag: Investigate from Slack. Mention the Amazon CloudWatch bot in a channel to ask about your systems in plain language. The agent investigates using your space's telemetry — metrics, logs, traces, and topology — and streams its answer back into the thread, updating in place as it reasons. Each Slack thread maps to a persistent investigation you can continue with full context. :bell: Get alerted where your team works. Route CloudWatch alerts to the Slack channels you choose. When an alert changes state (for example OK → CRITICAL), a richly formatted notification is posted to the channel, and you are notified again when it recovers. :lock: Authorized by your access grants. Both the agent and alerts can only post to the integrations and channels your CloudWatch access grants permit — checked when you configure them and again at delivery, so revoking a grant immediately stops future messages. Amazon CloudWatch uses generative AI. Responses can be wrong — the agent shows its queries and evidence so you can verify before you act.