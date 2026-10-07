Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Ramp-side content recording is on by default. When enabled, Router records model inputs, outputs, and tool calls and retains recorded content for one year by default. Users can turn off future recording in Settings; this does not remove existing archives. Router may still retain operational metadata. Provider-side retention varies by provider and request path.

Data archiving and removal policy Recorded content is retained for one year by default. Turning off recording stops future capture after a short propagation period and does not delete existing archives. Eligible data subject requests for access, deletion, or correction can be sent to privacy@ramp.com with the subject Router Data Subject Request.

Data storage policy Router stores model inputs, outputs, and tool calls when Ramp-side content recording is enabled. Customer content is kept in Router-managed cloud systems with access controls and logical separation by customer workspace. Customers can turn off future content recording in Settings; this does not delete previously recorded content. Router retains operational metadata, such as model, provider, usage, cost, latency, and request status. Provider-side retention depends on the provider and request path. See the Router Privacy Notice and Provider Terms Schedule for details.

Data hosting details Router uses cloud-hosted services with access controls and logical separation by customer workspace. Selected model providers process requests according to the chosen model and route.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.ramp.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Customer-selected models from Router catalog, including OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini. Current model list: https://router.com/models.

LLM retention settings Ramp-side content recording is on by default and can be turned off for future requests; existing archives remain until removed under policy. Provider-side retention varies by provider and request path.

LLM data tenancy policy Router logically separates customer workspaces. The selected model provider may process request content under its own terms; provider handling depends on the model and request path.