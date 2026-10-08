Data retention policy
We keep customer data while the account is active and delete it within 60 days of account deletion. Billing records are retained indefinitely for legal and tax purposes. Request deletion in settings or at support@tasklet.ai.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can initiate deletion at https://tasklet.ai/new#settings/org/general or request assistance at support@tasklet.ai. We retain LLM request/response archives for 30 days and daily Firestore backups for 28 days with point-in-time recovery.
Data storage policy
We host data on Google Cloud and encrypt it using AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit. We encrypt credentials before storing them.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, xAI Grok through Google Vertex AI, and Open Models hosted on Fireworks (Kimi and GLM)
LLM retention settings
Tasklet uses LLMs from third-party providers, which may retain prompts and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring. Tasklet deletes conversation data within 60 days of account deletion.
LLM data tenancy policy
We access models through third-party hosted APIs. We do not provide a dedicated model deployment for each customer.
LLM data residency policy
We use third-party hosted models without restricting processing to a specific region.