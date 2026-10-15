Onetab People is the AI recruiter that does the work — jobs, screening, interviews and offers — right from your Slack DMs.
Open and publish jobs, screen resumes, shortlist or reject, schedule interviews, request references and prepare offers — by asking in plain words, like you would ask a colleague. Answers arrive in your DM like a chat, with job and candidate cards, one-click actions, and forms that open as Slack dialogs. The Home tab shows your open jobs, candidates to review, upcoming interviews and what needs your attention.
Getting started: after Add to Slack, open Onetab People under Apps in your Slack sidebar and go to its Messages tab. Press "Create an Onetab People account" (or "I have an account"), confirm your email with the 6-digit code we send, and choose a plan. Then ask, for example: "Show my open jobs", "Who applied for the QA Engineer role?", "Screen the new applicants and show me who passed" — or attach resumes or a job description. Mention @Onetab People in a channel and the answer comes to your DM. Type /onetab-people <request> from anywhere, or /onetab-people help, new, connect or disconnect. Teammates press "Connect my account" on the app's Home tab.
What runs automatically, and how you control it: Onetab People is an agentic recruiter. While the matching stages of your recruitment workflow are on (Onetab People web app → Ontology & Automation → Workflow), a complete job description is published straight away with a public application link, uploaded resumes are screened, and candidates who pass screening get an AI screening call — no approval step. Each of these is explained in Slack with a "Published automatically" note or a step that says the call started automatically, with a one-click "Move back to draft" or "Ask me before calling". Say "keep it as a draft" when you create a job and it is not published; say "don't call them" and nobody is called. Rejections, offers, emails you ask the recruiter to write, closing jobs and changes in connected HR tools always wait for your Approve / Decline.
Private by design: everyone connects their own Onetab People account and keeps their role and permissions. Answers go only to your direct messages — never to channels. Onetab People reads only the messages and files you send it and @mentions of the app; it does not read channel history, member lists or email addresses.
AI notice: replies are written by a large language model (OpenAI) using your Onetab People data. They can be inaccurate, so check important details. Your Slack messages are not used to train AI models.
Pricing: the Slack app is included with every Onetab People plan at no extra cost. Works on all Slack workspaces, including free ones. Setup guide: https://people.onetab.ai/slack#get-started
· What runs automatically: https://people.onetab.ai/slack#automation