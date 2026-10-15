Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Onetab AI retains Customer Data (account data, jobs, candidates, resumes and Onetab People conversations, including requests sent from Slack) for as long as the customer's Onetab People account is active. Slack delivery identifiers used to prevent duplicate processing are kept for 7 days and then deleted automatically. The app does not store Slack channel history, member lists or email addresses.

Data archiving and removal policy When Onetab People is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, or its tokens are revoked, Onetab AI immediately deletes the workspace's Slack bot token and all Slack user links, and stops receiving data from that workspace. Users can disconnect their own Slack account at any time with "/onetab-people disconnect". Customers can request export or deletion of their data by emailing hello@onetab.ai; data is deleted within 30 days of a verified request or of account termination, except where the law requires us to keep it.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in a PostgreSQL database and file storage on Google Cloud Platform servers in the asia-south1 (Mumbai, India) region. Slack bot tokens are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM and are never logged or returned by any API. All traffic between Slack, users and our servers uses HTTPS (TLS 1.2 or higher). Every request from Slack is verified with Slack's signing secret, and each customer's data is isolated to their own organization.

Data center location(s) India

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform (Compute Engine, asia-south1 / Mumbai region).

Data hosting company Google Cloud Platform

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.onetab.ai/privacy-policy/#sub-processors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-4.1 (main recruiter assistant) and GPT-4.1-mini (summaries, suggestions and resume extraction), accessed through the OpenAI API.

LLM retention settings We use the OpenAI API: data is not used to train OpenAI's models and may be kept by OpenAI for up to 30 days only for abuse monitoring, then deleted. Onetab AI never uses Slack or customer data to train AI models.

LLM data tenancy policy Onetab People calls OpenAI through Onetab AI's own API account. Each request is made for one user in one Onetab People organization and contains only that organization's data. One customer's data is never included in another customer's requests.