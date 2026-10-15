Talk to Layerpath right in Slack. Share screenshots, a screen recording, or a Loom or YouTube link, and describe what you want to explain. Layerpath turns it into an interactive walkthrough: a step-by-step explanation people can click through, with callouts and voiceover, ready to review and share.
Keep the conversation going to shape it. Say "make this easier for a new customer," "shorten the steps," or "translate it to Spanish." You can make these changes without opening the editor. Create, refine, and share from the same thread, whether you're preparing onboarding, documenting a process, or answering a teammate's question.How it works
1. Mention @Layerpath with your screens in a channel or thread it's been added to, or send it a direct message.
2. Watch your walkthrough build in the thread. Loom and YouTube videos can be up to 10 minutes.
3. Reply in the thread to edit walkthroughs created in Slack. Try "blur the customer names," "shorten the steps," or "undo that." Walkthroughs created in the Layerpath app are edited there.
4. Click the card to open its details beside the conversation. Select Open tour to play it in your browser, Make video for a narrated version, or share the link. When the walkthrough changes, its cards update and the link stays the same.What you can ask for
Shorten steps or change their tone. Translate steps, callouts, and voiceover into 34 languages. Add or rewrite the voiceover. Blur names and email addresses. Move, merge, or remove steps. Get a narrated video, a written guide, or embed code. Say "show my tours" to see your recent walkthroughs.Built for your team
An Owner or Admin of your Layerpath workspace connects it once. Each Slack workspace connects to one Layerpath workspace. Then full members of your Slack workspace can create walkthroughs and edit the ones they have access to, including ones requested by teammates. Walkthroughs are saved in your Layerpath workspace and use your Brand memory for your logo, colors, and tone, when it's set up. Owners, Admins, and Editors in Layerpath can open them in the editor.
Guests and people from other companies in shared channels can't ask Layerpath to create or edit walkthroughs in your workspace. They can see walkthrough cards posted in shared channels, and anyone with a published walkthrough link can open it.What Layerpath reads
When you mention Layerpath, it reads the messages and files in that thread to respond to your request. In channels, it only works where it has been added. You can also message it directly.Get started
Connect your workspace at https://app.layerpath.com/slack/install
, then add Layerpath to a channel with /invite @Layerpath. New to Layerpath? Start free at https://app.layerpath.com/signup
.
Walkthroughs made in Slack are free until December 31, 2026, under our fair use policy. See plans at https://www.layerpath.com/pricing
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Layerpath uses generative AI and can make mistakes. Review walkthroughs before you share them. Slack's AI agent panel needs a paid Slack plan. You can still mention @Layerpath in channels and threads on free Slack plans.
Questions? Email support@layerpath.com
.