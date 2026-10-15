Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Walkthroughs, and the text, screenshots, and recordings someone asks Layerpath to use, stay in the connected Layerpath workspace until they're deleted. Copies of files sent through Slack are kept for 7 days. Copies made while downloading a Loom or YouTube video are kept for 1 day. Records of requests (which action, which walkthrough, when, and whether it worked, not message text) are kept for 90 days. Slack thread memory is deleted 30 days after the last message in the thread, and within 7 days after the app is removed. Details: https://www.layerpath.com/privacy

Data archiving and removal policy Deleting a walkthrough in Layerpath stops its share link within a few minutes. To erase every copy of its files, or to delete integration data or an account, customers email support@layerpath.com, and we delete within 30 days. Backups of a deleted account are gone within 3 months. Removing Layerpath from Slack deletes its bot token right away and its Slack thread memory within 7 days. It doesn't delete walkthroughs already made, which stay in the customer's Layerpath workspace until deleted.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in the United States. Our database runs on Supabase and our files are in Amazon S3, both encrypted at rest with AES-256. Walkthroughs, and the screenshots, recordings, and text someone asks Layerpath to use, are stored in the connected Layerpath workspace. For Slack, Layerpath keeps short-lived context only for threads it's working in; other channel messages are dropped and not stored. Slack bot tokens are encrypted a second time with AES-256-GCM under a separate key and are never written to logs.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services, Supabase, and Vercel in the United States.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services, Supabase, Vercel

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.layerpath.com/security

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude via Amazon Bedrock; Google Gemini via Vertex AI and the Gemini API; OpenAI API. Speech to text: Deepgram, with OpenAI as fallback. Voiceover: ElevenLabs and OpenAI voices.

LLM retention settings Slack data never trains or improves any model, whatever the customer's tier. Bedrock doesn't keep requests for the Claude models we use, Gemini data caching is off, OpenAI data sharing is off, and we've opted out of Deepgram's model improvement.

LLM data tenancy policy Shared, provider-hosted models. Each Slack workspace connects to one Layerpath workspace, and its walkthroughs stay there. We don't run a model per customer or use one company's data for another.