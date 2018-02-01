Xplenty is a data integration cloud platform that enables the integration and processing of data from a variety of data stores and SaaS applications. You can use Xplenty to connect to more than 100 data stores and SaaS applications including relational databases, NoSQL data stores, File stores and SaaS applications.Our Slack integration enables users to receive real-time updates about their account activity into their team inbox.
Xplenty will be able to view:
Xplenty will be able to do:
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