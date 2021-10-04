Data retention policy
Point in time backups are stored for at least 1 month back, and monthly backups are stored for at least 6 months
Data archiving and removal policy
When Favro is no longer performing the Services relating to the processing of Customer Data, then Favro shall at Customer’s choice either return or delete all Customer Data to Customer. However, Customer Data may still be retained by Favro for audit or archival purposes, to defend a legal claim, or as required by applicable laws.
Data storage policy
Favro maintains customer data encrypted at rest using a cipher strength equivalent to 256 bit symmetric crypto or better. Data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2 or later.
Data center location(s)
Germany, Sweden
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, CityCloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors