Favro is a simple but powerful app for collaborating the way it's actually done. Favro lets anyone easily organize and track tasks for themselves, for a small team or for thousands of people distributed across continents. It scales when you need it to, but remains simple to use. Once configured in Favro, the Slack integration will post updates to the chosen channel. The integration to Slack can be configured within Favro to specify which notifications are posted. For example, whether to post notifications from a board or only from a chosen column. The Slack integration is also able to unfurl your Favro card, board and collection links. Note: To use the Slack integration to the fullest you will need to be on a standard plan or above on Favro.