With the Brandfolder app for Slack you can search for and share your digital assets, preview content for Brandfolder links (even if they're private), and approve requests for access to your resources, all from within your favorite collaboration hub! Note: in order to use this app, you or someone in your team's workspace must have an account with Brandfolder (a paid service).
Brandfolder will be able to view:
Brandfolder will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.