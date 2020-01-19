Data retention policy
Robin will retain Personal Data for as long as your (or your organization’s) account is active or as needed to provide the Service to you or your organization under our Terms of Service or other agreement between you or your organization and Robin, and for 90 days after the such account is terminated.
Data archiving and removal policy
All customer data is stored on AWS services, which follows a strict decommissioning policy outlines on page 8 of their security whitepaper. "AWS uses the techniques detailed in DoD 5220.22-M (“National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual “) or NIST 800-88 (“Guidelines for Media Sanitization”) to destroy data as part of the decommissioning process." For customer-specific data, we will manually remove all identifying calendar data associated with your account from our database. Derivate anonymized data (i.e. "Total events booked on platform this month") will not be removed, as it cannot be linked back to source data. User accounts associated with your organization may also be removed on request.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in AWS US-East-1 region with backups in US-West-2.
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no