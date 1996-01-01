Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack. These integrations lack newer features and they will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We do not recommend their use. Instead, we suggest that you check out their replacement: Slack apps.Incoming Webhooks are a simple way to post messages from external sources into Slack. They make use of normal HTTP requests with a JSON payload, which includes the message and a few other optional details described later.Message Attachments can also be used in Incoming Webhooks to display richly-formatted messages that stand out from regular chat messages.
This app was made by Slack.
This app was made by a member of the Slack team to help connect Slack with a third-party service; these apps may not be tested, documented, or supported by Slack in the way we support our core offerings, like Slack Enterprise Grid and Slack for Teams. You may provide feedback about these apps at feedback@slack.com.
It only uses data Slack already has access to (view our Privacy Policy to learn more). By enabling and/or using this app, you may be connecting with a service that is not part of Slack.
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.