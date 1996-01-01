Please note, this is a legacy custom integration - an outdated way for teams to integrate with Slack. These integrations lack newer features and they will be deprecated and possibly removed in the future. We do not recommend their use. Instead, we suggest that you check out their replacement: Slack apps.Slash Commands allow you to listen for custom triggers in chat messages across all Slack channels. When a Slash Command is triggered, relevant data will be sent to an external URL in real-time.For example, typing
/weather 94070 could send a message to an external URL that would look up the current weather forecast for San Francisco and post it back to Slack.
This app was made by Slack.
This app was made by a member of the Slack team to help connect Slack with a third-party service; these apps may not be tested, documented, or supported by Slack in the way we support our core offerings, like Slack Enterprise Grid and Slack for Teams. You may provide feedback about these apps at feedback@slack.com.
It only uses data Slack already has access to (view our Privacy Policy to learn more). By enabling and/or using this app, you may be connecting with a service that is not part of Slack.
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.