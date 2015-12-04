Repuso monitors all your social media networks and other relevant services for testimonials on your business. With our beautiful widgets you can showcase them easily on your website. Our dashboard lets you curate all posts in seconds without having to change your website and deploy it again.This integration informs you of newly found posts via a notification in your Slack channel of choice.
Repuso will be able to view:
Repuso will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)