Arc Analytics

Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Sign-in with Slack (Slack OAuth)
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
hello@arc.supernormal.co
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Amazon Web Services, Google Analytics, Intercom, Sendgrid, Sentry, and Stripe.