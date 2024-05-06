Sprout Social, a global leader in social media management and analytics software, is an intuitive platform that empowers more than 30,000 brands to drive smarter, faster impact from social with comprehensive customer care solutions, connected workflows, and business intelligence.
Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social is the fastest way to empower employees as brand advocates through a platform they’ll actually use. Employee Advocacy makes it easy for your organization to share pre-approved brand content in just a few clicks and reinforce it with customizable employee newsletters. Combined with Sprout Social, your social teams can streamline their social media and employee advocacy workflows with one platform, and validate their impact with precise storytelling data.
Sprout Social’s Employee Advocacy, integrated with Slack, is committed to enabling you to amplify employee voices to drive tangible business results. With this integration, you can:
- Promote employee engagement: Keep your organization engaged with new and exciting company stories, right within Slack.
- Amplify content across your organization: Broadcast select stories to Slack channels so your team is notified of important news.
- Access shareable content at your fingertips: Employees can discover Advocacy stories within Slack channels and share them across their social networks through Advocacy.
Please note: A paid Employee Advocacy subscription is required to use this app integration. Learn more about Employee Advocacy at https://sproutsocial.com/features/employee-advocacy/