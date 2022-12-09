Date of latest pen test
2022-12-09
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta, Azure, OneLogin, Auth0, Google
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
no
Contact for security issues
hello@timetastic.co.uk
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Stripe, Sendgrid, Zendesk, CustomerIO, Google Analytics, Cloudflare