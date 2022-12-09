Timetastic is the #1 staff leave planner that makes working life just that little bit simpler. No more filling in paper forms or updating messy spreadsheets just to get a day off work. Timetastic puts everything related to holidays and absence into one place. A few clicks to request time off, an up-to-date calendar of your absences. Everything updated and logged instantly. • Google Calendar and Outlook365 for instant calendar updates.

• Annual Leave tracked and reconciled instantly

• Downloadable reports The Timetastic app for Slack gives you: • Daily summaries of absences posted directly into a Slack channel you choose.

• Leave requests and notifications posted privately to you in Slack, instead of email

• A slash command for finding out who is absent