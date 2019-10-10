Workleap Officevibe

We’re on your vibe! Officevibe is the incredibly friendly people-first employee experience platform— the fresh, new way to engage, recognize, align, and enable world-class leaders and teams. Easy to use and super powerful, Officevibe is for having those essential conversations that make everything and everyone click, empowering leaders, and connecting teams like never before. Our incredibly easy-to-use integration with Slack gives teams a space to tell their managers anything. Then, it empowers managers to give their people the support they need. Plus, it gives HR important data, so they can step in to help managers when needed. Dissolve work blockers, discover strengths, and strengthen your manager-employee relationships. All without adding to your workload.

How does Officevibe work? Your team members will receive a weekly Pulse Survey through Slack. Then, you’ll be notified when the Survey Report is in, or when you get new feedback, so you can take the results back to your team and come up with a plan. Officevibe will notify you through Slack when it’s time to add talking points to your next 1-on-1 agenda. It’ll also share the wrap-up notes from last time. Planning 1-on-1s with Officevibe in Slack is quick, easy, and leads to genuinely productive conversations. Get started today for free.