Workleap Officevibe

Date of latest pen test
2019-10-10
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Office 365, Google, Slack, Yammer, SAML 2.0
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@officevibe.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Recurly for subscription management and Stripe for payment processing.