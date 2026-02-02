Standup, Polls & Surveys by Geekbot

:rocket: Run standups, polls and surveys – all in Slack. Geekbot helps distributed teams stay connected by running asynchronous standups, retros, polls and surveys, without disrupting deep work. Get key insights, skip unnecessary meetings, and keep everyone aligned, all in Slack. How Geekbot Helps Your Team

:white_check_mark: Run async standups & polls: Set up automated standups and polls that fit your team’s schedule and time zones.

:white_check_mark: Get clear summaries of team progress: Receive easy-to-understand summaries of your team’s updates for better decision-making.

:white_check_mark: Reduce meeting fatigue: Replace status meetings with lightweight Geekbot updates in Slack.

:white_check_mark: Engage your team: Run polls, surveys, and retrospectives with ease.

:white_check_mark: AI-powered insights: Identify blockers, track participation, monitor mood, and highlight hot topics.

:white_check_mark: Ready-made templates: Get started quickly with templates for Product Development, Team Syncing, HR, and more. Why Teams Love Geekbot

:speech_balloon: Seamless Slack experience: No extra apps, no distractions. Answer in Slack when it’s convenient.

:bar_chart: Real-time reporting: See responses, trends, and team sentiment at a glance in Slack or on your Geekbot dashboard.

:earth_americas: Perfect for remote & hybrid teams: Supports flexible schedules and async work styles.

:wrench: Customizable workflows: Tailor standups, surveys, and polls to fit your team’s needs. Get Started in Minutes

:one: Install Geekbot in Slack.

:two: Set up your first standup, poll, or survey in minutes.

:three: Let Geekbot do the rest—syncing your team effortlessly. :point_right: Join over 200,000 users from teams at Sony, Netflix, Shopify, and more who use Geekbot to make meetings faster, more effective, and less disruptive.