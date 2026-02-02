Standup, Polls & Surveys by Geekbot

Data retention policy
Geekbot will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer may be able to customize its retention settings and apply those customized settings.
A custom data retention policy can be also arranged where specific intervals are set when data will be wiped.
Data archiving and removal policy
The deletion of Customer Data and other use of the Services by Customer may result in the deletion and/or de-identification of certain associated Other Information. Geekbot may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. This may include keeping your Other Information after you have deactivated your account for the period of time needed for Geekbot to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with (and demonstrate compliance with) legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, archiving, statistical or research purposes.
All user data can be deleted upon request.
Data storage policy
Geekbot may collect and receive Customer Data, and other information and data (“Other Information”) in a variety of ways:
Customer Data. Customers or individuals invited to use a Standup by a Customer (“Authorized Users”) routinely submit Customer Data to Geekbot when using the Services.
Personal Data. Geekbot is primarily a Data Processor for Data provided by the Customer (Data Controller). In order to useGeekbot Services, Personal Data provided by the Customer directly or indirectly (invitation to access Personal Data from a Workspace, or other) are accessible by Geekbot in order to generate and/or operate Standups. Authorized Users may provide Geekbot with their Personal Data directly at instances, for example when they provide feedback or request client support or in any way communicate with Geekbot. Geekbot will not collect or use any sensitive personal data unless Geekbot has received an express consent regarding the specific data.
Other Information. You can read more here: https://geekbot.com/privacy
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform & Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no