The #1 Slack App for polls and surveys! Join 680,000+ teams using Simple Poll to build culture and gather information seamlessly in Slack. Polls & surveys right inside Slack

Quickly get responses right from where your team communicates most often. No pop-ups, no emoji reactions, no tracking people down required. Just one click, and they’ve answered. It’s easy to create connection

1. Type the /poll command in Slack to get started.

2. Follow the instructions on the pop up - in just a few seconds you’ll be posting your very own poll.

3. Boom! Your responses start rolling in. Bring a bit of fun to your Slack channels

People crave social interaction – even on Slack! Polls give you a chance to connect and learn about the people you work with whether your team is remote, in the office, or hybrid. Ask multiple questions with surveys

To ask more than one question, create a quick survey directly in Slack. Get feedback from your team, fast. Catch people at the right time with reminders

For those times when you need everyone to respond, you can:

- Promote the poll to repost before voting closes

- Automatically remind at set time intervals

- Send on demand reminders only to those who haven’t responded Team culture has never been so affordable

Start creating Slack polls for free using Simple Poll. Collect up to 100 responses per month. Say goodbye to social isolation and hello to happy, engaged coworkers! Noteworthy features

- Five question types, including: single select, multi select, short answer, ranked choice, scale rating

- Multiple question polls and surveys

- Distribution in channel, or in private DMs

- Recurring and scheduled polls so you can set it, and forget it

- Anonymous polls for sensitive topics and unbiased opinions

- Hidden results for selectively choosing who can see results

- Curated template gallery

- Create your own templates

- Drafts and test polls

- Export results in .csv format