Simple Poll

Data retention policy
Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services (and storage of personal data for 7 years thereafter) with the exception of user data, which is automatically deleted within 24 months of inactivity.
Data archiving and removal policy
For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the polls and votes created by the user).
Data storage policy
All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.
Data center location(s)
United States, United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud storage
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no