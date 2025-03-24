Fireflies.ai

Fireflies is your AI assistant for work — built to help you and your team get more out of every meeting, Slack message, email, and conversation. Fireflies joins your calls to take perfect notes, then brings those insights directly into Slack where your team already works. Ask questions about your meetings, summarize channels and threads, run web searches, and get daily digests — all without leaving Slack or switching between tools. Here's what Fireflies does for you in Slack:

- Answer questions about your meetings — ask what was decided, who owns what, and what's next

- Send meeting notes to Slack channels — automatically route notes, action items, and highlights to the right teams

- Summarize Slack channels and threads — get a clear snapshot of any conversation in seconds

- Run web searches from Slack — get real-time answers without leaving the conversation

- Get daily digests — a clean summary of what happened across your meetings and work Fireflies is always one tag away — ready to help across threads, DMs, or channels.

- "Hey Fireflies, what happened in my last meeting with Phil?"

- "Hey Fireflies, summarize this thread for me."

- "Hey Fireflies, check #sales-updates and tell me what was decided about Q4 targets?"

- "Hey Fireflies, research our competitors and tell me how our features compare"

- Or simply ask in a recap thread: "Hey Fireflies, what did we decide about next steps?" Share Meeting Recaps Instantly

After every call, Fireflies drops AI-powered summaries into your chosen Slack channels — so everyone stays in the loop without digging through recordings. Join Meetings on Command

Just tag @Fireflies in any thread, share a Google Meet or Zoom link, and your AI assistant will instantly hop on the call — no dashboards, no extra clicks. Deliver Custom AI Skills

Insights Fireflies can bring insights from your AI skills directly into Slack, surfacing decisions, risks, and follow-ups where your team already works. Fireflies works across meetings, email, and Slack — giving you and your team a single AI assistant that captures knowledge, surfaces what matters, and helps everyone stay in sync. No manual updates. No context switching. Just one smart assistant doing the work for you. Try Fireflies for free! Trusted by over 20 million people across 500,000+ organizations. AI Response Disclaimer: Fireflies uses LLMs to power meeting notes and responses. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated outputs may occasionally contain inaccuracies.