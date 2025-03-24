Data retention policy
Customer Data is retained strictly on our customer’s behalf, in accordance with their reasonable instructions and as further stipulated in our control and consent addend and other commercial agreements with such customer.
We retain User Data for as long as it is reasonably necessary in order to maintain and expand our relationship and provide you with our Services and offerings; in order to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy; in order to comply with our legal and contractual obligations; or to protect ourselves from any potential disputes (i.e. as required by laws applicable to log-keeping, records and bookkeeping, and in order to have proof and evidence concerning our relationship, should any legal issues arise following your discontinuance of use), all in accordance with our data retention policy.
Please note that except as required by applicable law or our specific agreements with you, we will not be obligated to retain your Personal Data for any particular period, and we are free to securely delete it after a period of 30 days or restrict access to it for any reason and at any time, with or without notice to you. If you have any questions about our data retention policy, please contact us by e-mail at [security@fireflies.ai](mailto:security@fireflies.ai).
Data archiving and removal policy
If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly.
If a customer delete their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.
Once a customer deletes a meeting record on the Fireflies Dashboard, it is permanently wiped from our system and no longer accessible. If the customer needs to do a bulk wipe they can just reach out to our support team at [support@fireflies.ai](mailto:support@fireflies.ai) and we can delete the data. The customer is in control of what is retained.
- If a customer deletes individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly.
- If a customer deletes their account, all of their meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.
Data storage policy
As specified in our data retention policy, data is saved for a minimum of 12 months.
- If you delete individual meetings, the data will be deleted and purged from all of our systems immediately and irreversibly.
- If you delete your account, all of your meeting data will be irreversibly deleted within 30 days.
Metadata may exist in a snapshot/backup for up to 1 year. The most sensitive audio and transcript data is deleted and removed immediately and can't be restored.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is stored in S3 in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and processed in our private Google Cloud Platform (GCP) data centers. Both of our data centers are located in the US. This provides both security and ease of use.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic
LLM retention settings
Fireflies has strict BAAs and Zero Data Retention (ZDR) with any and all LLM providers - data is not stored, retained, or used for any training purposes by the LLMs.
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi-tenant with tenant data isolation
LLM data residency policy
All data is processed in the US by default. Data is not stored after processing.