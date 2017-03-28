To store data longer than the retention period, use Audit log streaming. Using this feature, you can send job and activity log data from Workato to your event management application of choice. Currently, Workato supports the following applications: Amazon S3 Data Dog Splunk Sumo Logic Any other application or service accessible over an HTTP endpoint Note: Only data created after streaming is configured will be available. Audit log streaming doesn't apply to previously created data. For more info, see