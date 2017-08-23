SL reseplaneraren is a app for Slack designed for users in Stockholm, Sweden, to easily plan their trips using public transport. By using the slash command /sl, users can search for trip information from a starting point to a destination (e.g., "Slussen to Hötorget"). The app provides detailed travel times and information in Swedish, streamlining the commuting experience within the city. Ideal for anyone looking to efficiently navigate Stockholm's transport network via Slack.
SL reseplaneraren will be able to do:
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While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)