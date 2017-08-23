SL reseplaneraren is a app for Slack designed for users in Stockholm, Sweden, to easily plan their trips using public transport. By using the slash command /sl, users can search for trip information from a starting point to a destination (e.g., "Slussen to Hötorget"). The app provides detailed travel times and information in Swedish, streamlining the commuting experience within the city. Ideal for anyone looking to efficiently navigate Stockholm's transport network via Slack.