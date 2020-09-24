Castle helps businesses manage risk and fraud with only a few lines of code. By monitoring every user interaction, from registration and login to page views, form posts, and transactions, Castle is able to highlight any anomalies and suspicious user behavior.
Castle (legacy) will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)