Create docs, get feedback from the team, and manage projects in a single space built for working together. Type /paper [search terms] or /paper new [title] to get started. Gather ideas and make plans in Paper. You can ask for feedback, assign tasks, and set deadlines in a clean, streamlined workspace that helps you focus. Write, embed video and code, create tables, and more. Simple formatting options make your work beautiful by default.Keep the conversation going in Slack. Use /paper to turn channel updates and conversation threads into action items, project plans, and deliverables. With Dropbox Paper for Slack you can:- Search your docs without leaving Slack - Post detailed previews of docs - Create new docs
Dropbox Paper will be able to view:
Dropbox Paper will be able to do:
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