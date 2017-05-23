Create docs, get feedback from the team, and manage projects in a single space built for working together. Type /paper [search terms] or /paper new [title] to get started. Gather ideas and make plans in Paper. You can ask for feedback, assign tasks, and set deadlines in a clean, streamlined workspace that helps you focus. Write, embed video and code, create tables, and more. Simple formatting options make your work beautiful by default. Keep the conversation going in Slack. Use /paper to turn channel updates and conversation threads into action items, project plans, and deliverables. With Dropbox Paper for Slack you can: - Search your docs without leaving Slack

- Post detailed previews of docs

- Create new docs