PractiTest Test Case Management

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain different types of information for different periods, depending on the purposes for processing the information, our legitimate business purposes as well as pursuant to legal requirements under the applicable law. We may retain personal information for as long as necessary to support the collection and the use purposes of this Policy and for other legitimate business purposes, For example, for storing information for documentation, for managing internet security for legal proceeding and for text purposes. We may store non-personal aggregate information without time limit. In any event as long as you use the Services, we will retain information about you, unless we are legally required to delete it, or if you seek to exercise your rights to delete the information.

Data archiving and removal policy We have a Data Retention, Archiving, and Destruction policy which applies to all of the company's employees. The policy is supervised for compliance by the CTO, and is being reviewed at least once a year. The policy covers the following principles: - Records must be held in compliance with all applicable legal, regulatory and contractual requirements - Records must not be held for any longer than required - The protection of Records, in terms of their confidentiality, integrity, and availability must be in accordance with their security classification - Records must remain retrievable in line with business requirements at all times Where appropriate, Records containing personal data must be subjected to techniques that prevent the identification of a living individual, as soon as possible. Additional information is detailed in the SOC 2 TYPE 2 report.

Data storage policy We have a Data Retention, Archiving, and Destruction policy which applies to all of the company's employees. The policy is supervised for compliance by the CTO, and is being reviewed at least once a year. The policy covers the following principles: - Records must be held in compliance with all applicable legal, regulatory and contractual requirements - Records must not be held for any longer than required - The protection of Records, in terms of their confidentiality, integrity, and availability must be in accordance with their security classification - Records must remain retrievable in line with business requirements at all times Where appropriate, Records containing personal data must be subjected to techniques that prevent the identification of a living individual, as soon as possible. Additional information is detailed in the SOC 2 TYPE 2 report.

Data center location(s) United States, Ireland

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes