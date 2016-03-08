Data retention policy
Use of Teamphoria is subject to our Terms of Service or other signed agreements between your organization and us. We may retain your data as long as necessary to provide our Services. Please see our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy for more details.
Data archiving and removal policy
Organization administrators and users may request their information to be deleted from Teamphoria. Data for closed accounts may also be anonymized or deleted periodically. Otherwise, data persists through our standard data lifecycle.
Data storage policy
Teamphoria runs on world-class, highly secure hosting infrastructure. Access is restricted to authorized individuals. Customer data resides in databases within our cloud hosting providers and are fully encrypted at rest and in transit.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors