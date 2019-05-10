With Zoho Expense, your finance team can receive notifications on Slack whenever an expense report is approved or rejected.
Zoho Expense automates recording of expenses from receipts, addition of expenses to reports, submission of reports, and streamlines reimbursements.
Using Zoho Expense you can:
1. Auto-scan your receipts to create expense entries.
2. Fetch debit, credit, and corporate card transactions.
3. Automate expense report creation, submission, and approval.
4. Configure multi-level expense approvals.
5. Control expenditure with defined branch or department level policies.
6. Stay on top of spending with insightful reports.
Zoho Expense is priced at three plans:
Free Plan (includes 3 users)
* 1 policy
* 1 automated workflow
* 5 GB receipt storage
* 100 auto-scans/month
Premium Plan at $2.5 per user/month (billed annually)
* 25 policies
* 25 automated workflows
* Unlimited receipt storage
* Unlimited auto-scans
Enterprise plan - Contact support@zohoexpense.com
to get a quote
* Unlimited policies
* Unlimited automated workflows
* Unlimited receipt storage
* Unlimited auto-scans
Head over to https://www.zoho.com/expense/slack-integration/
to integrate your Slack account with Zoho Expense.