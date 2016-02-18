Data retention policy
SatisMeter has a formal Data Retention Policy, which includes regular data backups for disaster recovery and business continuity purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is backed up according to our Data Retention Policy. Hourly, weekly, and monthly.
Data storage policy
SatisMeter does not store or process Customer Data in any form outside of the United States, other than for transit purposes, without the prior written consent of the Customer.
Customer Data is transmitted using secure protocols, on a dedicated link, and stored in a secured facility for backup.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no