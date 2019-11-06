/todoist command to create a new Todoist task from within Slack. You can include a due date and time, labels, and the project name and it will automatically sync with all your other Todoist apps.
/todoist command, you'll be able to complete that task from within Slack.
/todoist command, you'll also be able to change the person to whom that task was delegated.To learn more about using Todoist with Slack, read this guide.For support, please visit get.todoist.help.
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