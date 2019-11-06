All user data are automatically backed up on AWS servers with multiple redundant copies. Additionally, Todoist creates automatic backups within the app on a daily basis. You can also create a backup at any time. These backups can be accessed in Account Settings and can be used to recover data for any project or task. You have the right to delete your account and erase your Information and upon deleting your account, all your Information will be removed from our production systems. Usually, only an encrypted copy of your Information will remain on our backup archives for 90 days, although we reserve the right to retain some of your Information where there are valid grounds for us to do so under data protection laws. For example, for the defence of legal claims, respect freedom of expression, or where we have an overriding legitimate interest to do so. Note that where the Information is held by a third party data controller, such as a payment processor, we will use reasonable steps to inform them of your request, but we recommend you contact them directly in accordance with their own privacy policies to ensure your personal data is erased. For more information see our "Security, privacy and GDPR FAQ" at:

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