Bonusly’s employee recognition platform helps your team adopt the behaviors that set them, and your organization, up for long-term success. Because recognition should do more than reward good work—it should fuel it.With Bonusly for Slack, you can:
:clap: Give recognition to individuals and groups
:speech_balloon: Add-on and comment on recognition
:tada: Celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, and new teammates
:gift: Take shortcuts to redeem rewards and claim awards on Bonusly’s site
:bell: Stay in the loop with notifications and company announcements
Today’s workforce needs meaningful feedback that fosters growth. That’s why Bonusly goes beyond basic recognition, benefiting both employees and employers. Our platform blends recognition, rewards, and performance tools to create momentum, not just moments.
We deliver timely, specific recognition tied to company values, reinforcing positive behaviors and revealing who’s contributing. Over 80% of users receive recognition weekly, and our Slack integration boosts participation by 5–10%. Recognize, reward, and retain your best talent with Bonusly!
1. See Bonusly + Slack in action –Get a demo
2. Discover what's new Read about the latest integration improvements
3. Learn how it works Explore the Bonusly + Slack integrationCommands
/give
Open the recognition modal
/bonusly
Accesses the Bonusly menu
/bonusly balance
Displays your giveable and redeemable balances
/give help
Provides a Bonusly Slack refresher
/give users
Lists all active Bonusly usernames