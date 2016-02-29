SlimWiki is an easy to use knowledge sharing platform for teams.
With a beautifully simple editing experience, including easy management of images, videos and attachments, your team will be able to quickly share knowledge like never before.
While simple, SlimWiki still offers powerful features like:
- Teams
- Powerful free-text search
- Page collections
- Page permissions
- Full page version history
- Custom logo
- Custom domains
- Google Apps for Work integration
...and much more
SlimWiki is completely FREE
to get started. (Please note, for Slack integration a paid account is required)
The SlimWiki integration with Slack allows you to quickly search your wiki pages or create new pages through the
/wiki
command.
See https://slimwiki.com
for more information.