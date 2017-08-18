Baremetrics gives you one-click access to hundreds of metrics and insights for your subscription business!The Slack integration sends you instant notifications (Charges, New Customers, Cancellations, etc) as well as daily, weekly and monthly revenue reports and graphs.Using /-commands you can also access daily, weekly and monthly reports for any of your metrics.
Baremetrics will be able to view:
Baremetrics will be able to do:
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