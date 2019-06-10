Data retention policy
Pubble will delete or return (at the choice of the Customer), all Personal Data at the end of the retention period as agreed with the Customer. The default retention period is the duration of the contract + 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Pubble gives the cusotmer control over removal of data through the Customer admin center. Cusotmers can remove end user data directly. Alternatively, the Pubble team can remove any data at the request of the Customer. Pubble doesn't have an archival function.
Data storage policy
Pubble uses cloud storage for storing personal data. Personal data that is held within the European Economic Area (EEA)(EU Member States plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) benefits from a common standard of protection laid down at EU level under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679. Personal data may only be transferred outside of the EEA in compliance with the conditions for such transfers laid down in Chapter V of the GDPR. https://gdpr-info.eu/chapter-5/
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no