Teams that play hard together work hard together.

Our games are fun and quick, and provide a nice 90 second break to your workday.

They’re designed to stir your creative juices a bit and bring your team closer. Here are our current games: Categories:

Given a category, name as many as you can in 60 seconds. Try saying hint during a game for a hint. First one to say each unique term in the category gets a point. Giphy:

Given a GIF, guess what hashtag is related. Say more to see more images, or tell me if you give up. Trivia:

GameMonk will ask a multiple choice trivia question, answer A, B, C or D first and get the point!