App Info

Business texting is a fast, friendly, and convenient communication channel that can improve customer experience and can make your customers feel more valued. Textline allows you to send and receive text messages directly from Slack, so you’ll never miss a message with the Textline integration.



Companies like 1-800-Got-Junk, Lyft, Live Nation, and Stuart Weitzman, use Textline to streamline their communication. Customer support teams use Textline to lower call volume and resolve issues faster. Sales teams use Textline to increase response rates from leads and close more deals. Textline features like “announcements,” “shortcuts,” and “whispers” allow you to communicate quickly and efficiently and make your customer communication more cost-effective. Textline also integrates with more than 15 apps like Zendesk, Freshdesk, Salesforce, Twilio, Zapier, and more! What Textline’s integration with Slack does:

• Allows you to send and receive text messages from your preferred Slack channel

• Messages appear in your preferred channel

• View and answer text messages in Slack

• Use features like whispers and announcement