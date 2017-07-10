Data retention policy
ReviewBot retains only the minimum data required to deliver review notifications and does not store Slack message content.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted automatically when no longer required for notification delivery or upon app uninstallation.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure and is not shared with third parties.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no