ReviewBot – App Reviews

ReviewBot brings Google Play reviews and Apple App Store reviews into Slack for product, support, and growth teams. Connect your Android and iOS apps to send real-time app review alerts to the Slack channels where your team already works. Read customer feedback as it arrives, reply to reviews without leaving Slack, and act quickly on bugs, support issues, feature requests, and positive feedback. Filter Google Play and App Store review notifications by star rating so the right team sees the reviews that need attention. Use direct links to open the original review whenever you need full context. ReviewBot is the simple Slack integration for teams that want to manage mobile app reviews, respond faster, and improve their iOS and Android app ratings.