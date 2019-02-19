Outline is an open source team wiki and knowledgebase for growing teams. We built it for you to keep your documentation, meeting notes, playbooks, onboarding guides and work logs in order.Blazing FastOutline is fast, really fast. We’ve worked hard to ensure millisecond response times, documents load instantly, search is speedy and navigating the UI is delightful.Slack integrationKeep your team up to date and informed with Slack notifications about newly published and updated documents. You can also search Outline directly within Slack using the slash command.Powerful SearchOutline includes a super fast search that’s the best way to find what you’re looking for once your knowledge base starts to grow in size.Markdown SupportOutline stores, imports and exports all documents in plain Markdown. Shortcuts are also built right into the editor so you can easily format using **markdown syntax** if you like.API & IntegrationsAll of Outline's functionality is available through the API. Rich embeds in documents are supported from many of the most popular tools.Note: Every Outline team gets a 30 day trial, after that a paid account is required. Accounts can also be provisioned with a Slack user's email address.
Outline will be able to view:
Outline will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.