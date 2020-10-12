Data retention policy
We retain information for as long as reasonably necessary to deliver our Services to you or to fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. You may delete the Personal Information in your account as described in our Privacy Policy. Please note that, in limited circumstances, we may retain information for a longer period of time as required by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
You may delete some or all of your data any any time using our product UI.
Data storage policy
Your data is stored encrypted at rest, and is encrypted in transit.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our data is cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors