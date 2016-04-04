One of Google’s longest running internal systems is the Snippets tool. Every week, Google employees email a summary of accomplishments for the current week and an outline of objectives for the upcoming week. On Mondays, Google’s Snippets system compiles the individual submissions into one report that’s shared with executives. SnippetsBot brings the lightweight approach Google has been using internally to any team that’s using Slack. Each week, team members share progress on current projects, objectives for the next week and highlight anything blocking their momentum. A few hours before the weekly deadline, SnippetsBot will remind any team members that have not submitted snippets for the week. On Mondays, SnippetsBot collects all of the individual submissions, organizes them into reports and delivers them via Slack Direct Message.