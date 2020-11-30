Intervals is a workflow management and time tracking application built for small businesses and teams. The Slack integration works in conjunction with the Intervals work request queue. Any time a new request from a client arrives in your queue, Intervals will notify a Slack channel of your choosing with the subject line of the request and a link to view it. Use this integration to notify your team of new requests via Slack so they can quickly review the work request, schedule it as a task, and begin working on it.