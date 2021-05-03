Jira Integration+

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services, and is automatically removed within 90 days of license expiration. Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.

Data archiving and removal policy Appfire automatically removes data from previous users. Enterprise customers are able to manage data retention in private instances or self-hosted Docker containers. Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.

Data storage policy All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.

Data center location(s) United States, Germany

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted with private-instance and on-premise options available. Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud. We also offer the following hosting options for Enterprise customers as an add-on: 1.Private Cloud Hosting 2 Self-hosted via Docker 3 Data Residency (Germany, US currently available) 4 Bring your own keys with AWS KMS. Please contact us at securityrequest@appfire.com for more information if you're interested in these services.

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.appfire.com/