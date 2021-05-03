Upgrade workflows and improve efficiency with a two-way Jira Software integration for Slack.
Work smart, reduce information gaps, and limit costly context switching with Jira Integration+. Every member of your development and IT teams can save an estimated two hours per week through easy agile automation and powerful workflows – a huge cost saving each year and time that can be reallocated to more strategic work to help release your roadmap faster.
The app integrates Jira Software and Slack, allowing users to view, edit, and create issues directly from Slack, and collaborate without switching context. The two-way sync means all work is automatically updated across Jira Software and Slack, allowing users to work in either tool with everything captured on both sides.
Jira Integration+ allows you to:
• Automatically create Jira issues from conversations in Slack with issue sync, reducing duplication.
• Manage agile Jira projects in Slack without switching between apps.
• Receive customizable alerts by project, issue type, and more, eliminating Jira emails.
• Make changes to Jira issues directly from Slack, including support for custom fields, complex editing, and much more.
• Create dedicated Slack Discussion channels that automatically synchronize changes between Slack and important issues.
• View, transition, and close assigned issues on-the-go from the Slack mobile app.
The app is available for Jira Cloud and Data Center, making it ideal for enterprise customers with varying security requirements. Additional features include: time tracking, automated retrospective report, simplified project management, advanced reporting, and much more.
More than 1,000 enterprise companies rely on Jira Integration+ to increase the value of Jira. Dive into this best-in-class Jira Software integration for Slack today.
NOTE: Jira Integration+ requires the companion app Slack Integration+ for Jira from the Atlassian Marketplace
and you will need Jira administrator access to install the app. Check out our documentation
to get started.