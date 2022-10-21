Seismic Knowledge is a self-service enablement tool that provides revenue teams with fast access to verified knowledge at the point of need, in the flow of work, at scale.

Our Seismic bot for Slack detects common questions asked and provides automated AI-recommended answers Why Seismic Knowledge? Smarter, faster answers

- Smarter: Knowledge becomes smarter over time as it is used. Meaning the more questions your teams ask, the more it learns, effectively harnessing the power to build and organize the best knowledge base. Team members can up- or down-vote answers to improve the relevancy of answers.

- Faster: Deliver crowdsourced and verified knowledge in bite-sized FAQ format, wherever your teams work. Accelerate deals and provide outstanding customer experiences with access to relevant information on-the-fly. Single source of truth

Break down knowledge silos by unifying search across disparate tools like Seismic, Lessonly, Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, and Dropbox to make answers easily accessible. Uncover knowledge gaps

Tap into the collective and identify unique insights to uncover enablement opportunities and fill knowledge gaps instantly. LLM Use

This app can will use an LLM to extract search queries from a user's message to provide better search results. User data is not used to train the LLM.