Data retention policy
We will retain all customer data for up to 5 years, unless requested for immediate deletion by a Seismic Knowledge administrator. Deletion can take up to 1 week to be processed.
Data archiving and removal policy
All data is backed up daily with Azure, and backups are kept for 35 days. After that, the backups are automatically deleted from our cloud provider.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. Raw access is granted to engineers on a time-limited, as-needed basis through Azure Active Directory. Support engineers may have access in order to troubleshoot and assist users.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Seismic is entirely cloud-hosted with Microsoft Azure virtual machines, databases, and file storage, with the addition of MongoDB Atlas managed clusters. Everything is located in the United States.
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
gpt-4o-mini
LLM retention settings
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM data tenancy policy
Azure OpenAI, we don't retain data to train the model on any user data
LLM data residency policy
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data