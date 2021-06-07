Data deletion request procedure
Talkdesk acts as a processor and therefore, when a customer requests for deletion, information is deleted.
In case of integration, once personal data is delete on master (owned by talkdesk's customer), talkdesk deletes the information.
HIPAA compliant
yes
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.