Onboarding, connections, and recognition — all rolled into one
:doughnut: Design, automate, and scale your essential employee experience programs with Donut. Powered by AI, delivered in Slack. Trusted by 20,000+ high-performing teams like:
Anthropic, Figma, Perplexity, Carta, and Ramp.
Donut has made 20 million connections
, onboarded 555,000 new hires
, automated 5 million tasks and messages
, and distributed 2 million recognition and rewards points
across tens of thousands of teams worldwide.
——————————How teams do more with Donut
:rocket: Onboarding that drives impact from Day 1:
Launch and scale new hire onboarding in minutes with AI. Plus: automate other key people programs, like mentorship & training.
:bulb: Power up internal networks and culture:
Build relationships across teams with smart-match introductions and conversation starters. Coffee optional; connection guaranteed.
:trophy: Reward and amplify great work:
Whether your team gives stars :star:, tacos :taco:, or Donuts :doughnut:… Give and receive recognition points (and redeem them for customizable rewards) to keep productivity high.
:tada: Celebrate milestones and achievements:
Connect your HRIS to automate important team celebrations in Slack, like work anniversaries and birthdays, and award points bonuses.
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:chart_with_upwards_trend: Keep your team engaged and thriving with much more from Donut:
• Earn points and badges for Donut participation
• Design, plan, and host high-impact live sessions with Gatheround by Donut
• Explore reporting and new AI-powered engagement tools (now in beta)
• Get an early look at advanced AI performance tools (now in beta)
:link: Donut integrates with your essential tools:
• Schedule with Google Calendar and MS Outlook
• Meet with Zoom, MS Teams, or Google Meet
• Connect 50+ HRIS tools and Greenhouse ATS to sync key data
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:heart: Loved by teams everywhere:
“Donut helps us keep meaningful cross-team connections alive on our global and fully remote team. Our biweekly intros let us connect as humans beyond work — they're a beloved part of our culture.” —Jenna Meindertsma, Senior People Operations Specialist, Buffer
“We used to suffer—every part of onboarding was manual. Now with Donut, we can deliver a consistent, personal experience for every new hire without all the lift.” —Jordan Conway, Senior Manager, Employee Experience, Ontra
“We love Donut Shoutouts! They reinforce our core values and strengthen our culture. In just a few months, our team shared 3,000+ Shoutouts—clear proof of this simple tool’s company-wide impact.” —Matthew Gallizzi, Apps CTO, Vineskills
——————————Need help or have questions? Give us a shout at support@donut.ai and we’d be happy to help.