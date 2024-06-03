:doughnut:Anthropic, Figma, Perplexity, Carta, and Ramp.Donut has made, onboarded, automated, and distributedacross tens of thousands of teams worldwide.——————————:rocket:Launch and scale new hire onboarding in minutes with AI. Plus: automate other key people programs, like mentorship & training.:bulb:Build relationships across teams with smart-match introductions and conversation starters. Coffee optional; connection guaranteed.:trophy:Whether your team gives stars :star:, tacos :taco:, or Donuts :doughnut:… Give and receive recognition points (and redeem them for customizable rewards) to keep productivity high.:tada:Connect your HRIS to automate important team celebrations in Slack, like work anniversaries and birthdays, and award points bonuses.——————————:chart_with_upwards_trend:• Earn points and badges for Donut participation• Design, plan, and host high-impact live sessions with Gatheround by Donut• Explore reporting and new AI-powered engagement tools (now in beta)• Get an early look at advanced AI performance tools (now in beta):link:• Schedule with Google Calendar and MS Outlook• Meet with Zoom, MS Teams, or Google Meet• Connect 50+ HRIS tools and Greenhouse ATS to sync key data——————————:heart:“Donut helps us keep meaningful cross-team connections alive on our global and fully remote team. Our biweekly intros let us connect as humans beyond work — they're a beloved part of our culture.” —Jenna Meindertsma, Senior People Operations Specialist, Buffer“We used to suffer—every part of onboarding was manual. Now with Donut, we can deliver a consistent, personal experience for every new hire without all the lift.” —Jordan Conway, Senior Manager, Employee Experience, Ontra“We love Donut Shoutouts! They reinforce our core values and strengthen our culture. In just a few months, our team shared 3,000+ Shoutouts—clear proof of this simple tool’s company-wide impact.” —Matthew Gallizzi, Apps CTO, Vineskills——————————